Hutchinson Reveals Trump's Response To His Mob Wanting To Hang Pence

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and whose office was just doors down from the Oval Office, is burning the whole place down today during the surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing. With so many spineless Republicans remaining silent about the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, Hutchinson, 25, is someone that will go down in the history books as a brave and honest woman.

She revealed that former President Donald Trump ordered the Secret Service to remove magnetometers even though he knew that his mob of supporters were armed. Trump incited the insurrection. He knew that his unruly mob could kill someone. He said, "they're not here to hurt me."

True. They were there to murder Mike Pence. Of course, though, as most of you have probably figured out, Trump wanted Pence to suffer, too. Hutchinson testified under oath that Mark Meadows said 'something to the effect of, 'You heard him, Pat [Cipollone]. He thinks Mike [Pence] deserves it. He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong.'"

Ooof!

Trump is, of course, losing his mind on Truth Social, where he lies a lot. He says he hardly knew Hutchinson, the woman who had an office just yards away from his and worked closely with his chief of staff. He's left quite a few messages about the hearing today.

