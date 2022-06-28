Hutchinson: Trump Tried To Choke Secret Service Agent Who Refused To Go To Capitol

Articles

Hutchinson relayed that Trump had “a very strong and very angry response” to being told by Secret Service agent Bobby Engel that it was not safe enough to go to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Presumably, Trump intended to go to the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was so angry at being refused, he got violent. Hutchinson testified about Trump’s shocking behavior to the committee, as told to her by Secret Service agent Tony Ornato:

HUTCHINSON: The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, “Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel, we’re going back to the West Wing, we’re not going to the Capitol." Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel. When Mr. Ornato recounted the story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles.

Hutchinson was not in the presidential limo during this incident but questioner Rep. Liz Cheney elicited information to confirm that it was the truth. Hutchinson testified that Engel was in the room when Ornato relayed what happened and that neither Engel nor Ornato had ever corrected or disagreed with any part of the story.

But wait, there’s more! It seems that Trump is in the habit of throwing dishes when he’s crossed, too. From The Washington Post:

