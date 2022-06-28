Cheney Suggests Trumpworld Is Tampering With Witnesses

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 21:27 Hits: 3

Tuesday's January 6th Committee hearing featuring Cassidy Hutchinson, Mark Meadow's former assistant, was riveting, but Liz Cheney made sure to drop another bombshell at the very end when she shared that she had credible evidence that Trump-adjacent people were leaving threatening messages for witnesses prior to their testimony.

On a screen flashed two quotes of messages received and they read exactly like something out of the Godfather or a mob movie. Truly chilling. Is this why Cassidy Hutchinson had her hearing scheduled on 24 hours notice with no public statement about the witness (until it leaked shortly before the hearing)? She has also reportedly had to hire security after receiving credible threats, which will surely increase after her testimony today.

Here is what Liz Cheney had to say:

"Our Committee commonly asks witnesses connected to Mr. Trump's administration or campaign whether they have been contacted by any of their former colleagues or anyone else who attempted to influence or impact their testimony. Without identifying any of the individuals involved, let me show you a couple of samples of answers we received to this question. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/trumpworld-committing-witness-intimidation