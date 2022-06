Articles

Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Thanks to Jim Maloney, People can legally carry nunchucks in New York City. But thanks to Michael Kosta, with an assist Ronny Chieng, the story is slightly less boring than it otherwise might have been.

To me, the whole thing is a bunch of chucking nonsense.

Open thread below...

