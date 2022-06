Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 09:05 Hits: 6

This will be the sixth hearing for the Democratic-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/28/1108117694/the-house-jan-6-committee-schedules-a-last-minute-hearing-for-tuesday