Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 13:49 Hits: 6

After Friday's Supreme Court decision, artists from around the world spent the following days sharing their reactions and plans for the immediate future.

(Image credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/28/1107887181/musicians-react-to-roe-v-wade-decision