Trump Election Lawyer Searched, Has Phone Seized By Feds

Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

According to reports, the FBI seized the phone of former President Donald Trump's election attorney John Eastman last week. And this news comes just after we learned that the January 6 riot committee announced a sudden hearing for tomorrow when none were planned until July. I'm not saying the two are related because so much news is unfolding. And there is a lot to unpack here with the two revelations.

Eastman disclosed the search and seizure in federal court in a lawsuit that he filed in New Mexico on Monday, calling it improper. About six federal investigators approached the right-wing lawyer in New Mexico when he was exiting a restaurant after dinner with his wife and a friend, according to the court filings. Agents were able to get access to Eastman's email accounts on his iPhone 12 Pro, the filings said. Eastman is the latest person whose communications have become part of extensive Justice Department investigations related to January 6.

According to another report, Eastman was having dinner at a restaurant with his wife and a friend when about six federal agents approached him.

