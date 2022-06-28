Rudy Giuliani, The Snowflake Liar

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Republicans will lie about everything, and Rudy Giuliani's latest lie about getting "assaulted" is a perfect example.
“I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It hurt tremendously,” Giuliani said.
On Monday, Susie Madrak wrote: Was Rudy Assaulted? Check Your Lying Eyes!
If you look at the video, the man he accused of "mauling him half to death" basically meekly slapped Rudy on the back.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/rudy-snowflake-liar