Rudy Giuliani, The Snowflake Liar

Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Republicans will lie about everything, and Rudy Giuliani's latest lie about getting "assaulted" is a perfect example.

Despite video evidence contradicting his original statement of events, Rudy doubles-down this morning: “I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It hurt tremendously.” pic.twitter.com/h4QsHZGBPo — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) June 27, 2022

“I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It hurt tremendously,” Giuliani said.

On Monday, Susie Madrak wrote: Was Rudy Assaulted? Check Your Lying Eyes!

If you look at the video, the man he accused of "mauling him half to death" basically meekly slapped Rudy on the back.

