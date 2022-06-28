Kari Lake Didn't Expect Fox To Bring Up Drag Queens

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 15:36 Hits: 6

Lake's blatant hypocrisy was featured in the Washington Post but she was none too pleased to be asked about it by Fox News.

Source: Newsweek

Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake snapped at Fox News host Brad Baier on Monday after he questioned her over accusations made by a drag queen. Richard Stevens, who performs under the name Barbra Seville, claimed that Lake used to support drag queens and attended shows. Quoting a Washington Post report, Baier said: "Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has attacked drag queen as dangerous to children, attended the shows of drag queen Richard Stevens for more than 20 years and once hired him to perform at her home."

Lake appeared taken aback when Baier brought it up.

"I’m actually appalled that Fox News would take a defamatory story like that and we are pursuing legal action against this drag queen, I’m appalled that you would bring that up when you have not talked about our stolen election,” Lake said.

Whereupon Baier interjected, “We just spent three questions talking about the 2020 election."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/kari-lake-Fox-drag-queens