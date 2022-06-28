Even Newsmax Laughs At Rudy Giuliani Over Alleged Assault

Articles

Rudy Giuliani joined Newsmax Monday night looking for some MAGA sympathy.

Rudy has been claiming he was viciously assaulted by a man in Staten Island, who, video evidence proved, just tapped him on the back.

I know you won't believe this, but RUDY LIED. /snark.

The Greg Kelly interview got off to a terrible start when it sounded like a lawnmower was right behind Giuliani's head as he was speaking.

Kelly said, "I can barely hear you."

Giuliani said he was at some rally, "Right around the corner from where I was attacked yesterday."

Giuliani started cackling and host Greg Kelly said he has the video.

"You were at, I guess a delicatessen of some kind. I'm gonna show the people what happened," Kelly said.

Oh no, video evidence?

Kelly continued, "And you tell me because, let me see the video if you don't mind, Uh, this person with the hand on your back, I gotta be honest, it doesn't look that bad, but I understand that looks can be deceiving."

In this case, looks are not deceiving as you can clearly see Rudy didn't even flinch when the guy tapped his back.

Giuliani then began to describe his ordeal.

"You know that that was the woman who was rubbing my back not the guy who hit me," Giuliani said.

Giuliani continued, "So the woman? that woman, uh gave a statement to the police and the guy hit me so hard that she herself almost fell from the reverberation of it."

