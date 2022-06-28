Trump Wanted Magnetometers Removed So Weapons Would Go To Capitol

Articles

Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump ordered Secret Service to remove magnetometers so that his supporters could carry weapons at his rally and to the Capitol, because, "they're not here to hurt me."

Holy shite.

This proves Trump wanted violence to occur after his Stop The Steal rally on January 6th, and during his speech told the MAGA crowd to march down to the Capitol armed.

Trump was worried he couldn't get all his seditious creeps into the rally and when he because they were armed.

Hutchinson: Because the rally space was not full. one of the reasons, which I previously stated was because he wanted it to be full, and for people to not feel excluded and he felt the mags were at fault for not letting everybody in.

(Magnetometers are used to detect metal objects, such as concealed handguns.)

Hutchinson: I was part of a conversation. i was in the vicinity of a conversation where I heard the president say something to the effect of, you know, 'I don't care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the f-ing mags away, let the people in, take the f-ing mags away.'

OMG.

Trump wanted the Secret Service to allow weapons into his rally and to be taken to the protest at the US Capitol! They refused, thankfully, but those people with weapons were still nearby.

