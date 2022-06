Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 01:45 Hits: 6

In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team does a quick tour of the biggest primary elections in Illinois, New York, Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah on Tuesday.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/a-half-dozen-incumbents-could-lose-primaries-on-june-28/