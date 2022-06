Articles

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday insisted that voters really don’t need to worry about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ calls to reconsider landmark cases that granted the right to same-sex marriage and contraception, among other decisions, when they cast their ballots in the midterms.

