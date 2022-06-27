The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lauren Boebert: Trump Was 'Prayed Into Office By Millions Of Americans'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) argued that former President Donald Trump was "prayed into office" so he could end federal abortion rights.

After making a speech at a Trump rally in Illinois on Saturday, Boebert spoke to Real America's Voice about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"This is a product of our hard work, of our votes and our prayers," Boebert explained. "And that's what we are seeing right now. President Donald Trump, I believe, was really prayed into office by millions of Americans."

The lawmaker noted that three conservative Supreme Court justices were appointed during Trump's tenure.

"And that's why we woke up today in a post-Roe nation," Boebert said as people behind her cheered.

"God is good," the Real America's Voice host remarked.

"God is good!" Boebert agreed. "Glory to God. This is just such a huge decision."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/lauren-boebert-trump-was-prayed-office

