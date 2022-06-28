The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The Not So Supreme Court

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

The Not So Supreme Court

Trae Crowder has a few things to say about the continuous streak of intentional errors being made by the not so Supreme Court, ranging from concealed carry to the overturning of Roe v Wade to the world's most losing coach being able to pray for mercy on the sidelines.

Crowder also points out that they better be careful or they will be hit in the face with a whole slew of unintended consequences, otherwise known as karma.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/not-so-supreme-court

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version