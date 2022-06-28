Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Trae Crowder has a few things to say about the continuous streak of intentional errors being made by the not so Supreme Court, ranging from concealed carry to the overturning of Roe v Wade to the world's most losing coach being able to pray for mercy on the sidelines.

Crowder also points out that they better be careful or they will be hit in the face with a whole slew of unintended consequences, otherwise known as karma.

Open thread below...

