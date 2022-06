Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 17:34 Hits: 0

The Jan. 6 Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol will hold its sixth hearing tomorrow after previously announcing there would be no more hearings until July.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/27/1107886305/jan-6-committee-schedules-last-minute-hearing-for-tuesday