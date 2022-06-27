Blue America Contest - Help Elect More Who’ll Fight For Our Rights

Articles

Published on Monday, 27 June 2022

Immediately after the Roe v Wade decision was announced on Friday, Data for Progress released the poll above and Mike Pence-- who has been treated as something of a media darling for not participating in the Trump coup-- crowed that Roe v Wade has been "consigned to the ash heap of history...

[W]e must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in EVERY STATE IN THE LAND." There were similar messages from GOP elected officials, making it clear that they will never let up until abortion is criminalized in every state, regardless of what the voters want.

As of today, abortions are illegal in South Dakota, Louisiana and Kentucky. It should be official and complete in Texas. Mississippi and Oklahoma in a matter of days. States with trigger bans that should go into effect almost immediately include Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah, followed by Wisconsin, Alabama and West Virginia. Republicans in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina are on the case.

