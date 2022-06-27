Sarah Sanders Makes Shocking GOP Promise About Babies In The Womb

Articles

Sarah Huckabee Sanders won her gubernatorial primary a few weeks ago, and this video just came to attention. Guess what she promised voters?

"We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom."

As safe as they are in a classroom.

Stupid. Tone-deaf. Painfully insensitive.

We all know our kids aren't "safe in a classroom."

Fred Guttenberg tweeted, "My daughter was murdered in her classroom. When @SarahHuckabee says "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom" I take notice. Sarah, your bullshit is deadly to kids when they are born."

Keith Olbermann wrote, "This confirms the @gop IS in favor of abortion, provided it's done by AR-15."

There have been 27 school shootings so far this year. The same day 19 children and two teachers were shot dead by a gunman in a classroom, dumb-as-dirt 0Sarah Huckabee Sanders said a child in the womb should be as safe as a kid in a classroom. https://t.co/60PdrpD3nD — Grandmas Web (@GrandmasWeb) June 27, 2022

