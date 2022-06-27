The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sarah Sanders Makes Shocking GOP Promise About Babies In The Womb

Sarah Huckabee Sanders won her gubernatorial primary a few weeks ago, and this video just came to attention. Guess what she promised voters?

"We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom."

As safe as they are in a classroom.

Stupid. Tone-deaf. Painfully insensitive.

We all know our kids aren't "safe in a classroom."

Fred Guttenberg tweeted, "My daughter was murdered in her classroom. When @SarahHuckabee says "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom" I take notice. Sarah, your bullshit is deadly to kids when they are born."

Keith Olbermann wrote, "This confirms the @gop IS in favor of abortion, provided it's done by AR-15."

