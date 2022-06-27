The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Guns Are Just Therapy For Angry Men, Part 2,327,872

Let me put it this way: Most people can't afford therapy. So when a dispute comes up, as this incident in Atlanta, just ventilate by putting a couple of holes in another human being! Problem solved! Via WSB-TV:

APD responded to a Circle K gas station at 74 Northside Drive Southwest to a person shot call just after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned two women had been shot after a dispute about the amount of mayonnaise on a customers Subway sandwich.

Willie Glenn, the co-owner of that Subway location on Northside Drive in downtown Atlanta, said it breaks his heart.

“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” said Glenn.

