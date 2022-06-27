GOP Candidate Wonders If It's Harder To Get Pregnant If A Woman Is Raped

Articles

Monday, 27 June 2022

All of these doctors in the GOP! First, there was Dr. Todd Akin, who said, "rape can't cause pregnancy," and now we have the esteemed Dr. Yesli Vega, the Republican nominee running against Democrat Abigail Spanberger for Congress, who downplayed the fact that women can indeed get pregnant after being raped. Neither individual is a doctor, but they seem to think they are.

At an event in Stafford County, Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, and sheriff's deputy was asked what she thinks Congress should do if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

She said, "The left will say, 'Well, what about in cases of rape or incest?' I'm a law enforcement officer. I became a police officer in 2011. I've worked one case where as a result of a rape, the young woman became pregnant."

How does she know how many rape cases end in pregnancy simply because she's a cop? What a painfully stupid thing to say.

She was then asked, "I've actually heard that it's harder for a woman to get pregnant if she's been raped. Have you heard that?"

