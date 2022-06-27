Arizona GOP Senate Candidate: Privatize Social Security

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 June 2022

You may recall that Blake Masters is one of those candidates that makes the Republican primaries...extra special.

Backed by both Donald Trump and Peter Thiel, for whom he works, Blake Masters has no problem blaming 'Black people' for gun violence. He also thinks the states should be allowed to ban contraception. .

He's got conflicting opinions on gay marriage which might give pause to Peter Thiel, a gay married man:

“My, you know, former boss and mentor Peter Thiel is gay. I went to his wedding like, you know, I’m—it was great, I wish him well. I don’t think the Supreme Court should have decided that case that way,” Masters said. He added that while he doesn’t think gay marriage is “the live issue right now,” he believes “marriage is between a man and a woman.”

And now he wants to privatize Social Security, and said so out loud.

