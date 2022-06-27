The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Arizona GOP Senate Candidate: Privatize Social Security

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Arizona GOP Senate Candidate: Privatize Social Security

You may recall that Blake Masters is one of those candidates that makes the Republican primaries...extra special.

Backed by both Donald Trump and Peter Thiel, for whom he works, Blake Masters has no problem blaming 'Black people' for gun violence. He also thinks the states should be allowed to ban contraception. .

He's got conflicting opinions on gay marriage which might give pause to Peter Thiel, a gay married man:

“My, you know, former boss and mentor Peter Thiel is gay. I went to his wedding like, you know, I’m—it was great, I wish him well. I don’t think the Supreme Court should have decided that case that way,” Masters said. He added that while he doesn’t think gay marriage is “the live issue right now,” he believes “marriage is between a man and a woman.”

And now he wants to privatize Social Security, and said so out loud.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/arizona-gop-senate-candidate-privatize

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version