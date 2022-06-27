Arkansas Governor 'Comfortable With' Abortion Ban With No Exceptions

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 16:00 Hits: 4

During an interview on this Sunday's Meet the Press, Republican Akansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the SCOTUS overturning Roe V. Wade a "very appropriate ruling," and dismissed concerns that women could be prosecuted under his state's trigger law which made abortions illegal in all cases except to save the life of the mother.

Host Chuck Todd asked Hutchinson if he was "comfortable" with a law that would prevent a 13-year-old who was raped by a relative from getting an abortion in his state. Hutchinson refused to admit that it was a mistake not to have exceptions for rape and incest, claimed that the law would "save lives," claimed he would have "preferred a different outcome," and defended the notion that women having control over their own reproductive health ought to be left up to a vote.

After pretending that his party isn't ready to come after birth control, the morning after pill and IUDs, Hutchinson attempted to assure Todd that doctors who treat women who have miscarriages won't have anything to worry about:

CHUCK TODD: This is between a doctor and the woman then, when it comes to those decisions? I say that so the doctor can feel as if there's no criminal liability they’re under when they treat women and decide that an abortion is necessary, due to save her life? That doctor's not going to get investigated? That doctor's not going to get harassed?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/arkansas-governor-defends-abortion-ban-no