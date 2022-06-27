Fox Claims Hillary Invalidated Elections As Much As Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 16:33 Hits: 0

This month, yes, June of 2022, Fox and Friends tries to spin Trump's incitement of an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

"What about Hillary?" is the best they've got.

The morning propagandists stooped low this morning, to claim both Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams did just as much to delegitimatize their election losses as Donald J. Trump.

I kid you not.

Today's segment began with Fox News screaming about Democratic outrage at the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v Wade, and the many members in Congress, including Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin, who felt they were lied to by Kavanaugh and others.

Kilmeade immediately started lying, blaming Harry Reid for getting rid of the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominations, but that's false.

It was Sen. Mitch McConnell who ended the filibuster of Supreme Court nominees when Gorsuch was nominated by Trump in April, 2017.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/fox-hillary-elections-whataboutism