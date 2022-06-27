The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jan 6 Committee Announces A VERY Last Minute Tuesday Hearing

The January 6th Committee just announced that they are holding a hearing to "hear witnesses and present newly-discovered evidence" TOMORROW at 1pm. This urgent and and hastily scheduled hearing is raising a LOT of questions on social media and in the news. No one knows the topic or a witness list. And Congress is on vacation, so having everyone come back to set this up with less than 24 hours notice is really unusual to see in a city like Washington, D.C..

Twitter had a lot of thoughts:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/jan-6-committee-scheduled-very-last-minute

