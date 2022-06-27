Jan 6 Committee Announces A VERY Last Minute Tuesday Hearing

Articles

The January 6th Committee just announced that they are holding a hearing to "hear witnesses and present newly-discovered evidence" TOMORROW at 1pm. This urgent and and hastily scheduled hearing is raising a LOT of questions on social media and in the news. No one knows the topic or a witness list. And Congress is on vacation, so having everyone come back to set this up with less than 24 hours notice is really unusual to see in a city like Washington, D.C..

Twitter had a lot of thoughts:

BREAKING NEWS

Unplanned and unexpected hearing a call for tomorrow, Tuesday ny the January 6 committee. New compelling evidence. Fast your seatbelt Donald Trump, your carnival ride is waiting. — Rick Ocean ???????????????? #Resister - I Support Ukraine (@RickOceanMusic) June 27, 2022

New House January 6 Committee hearing suddenly scheduled for tomorrow at 1 PM with “recently obtained evidence." read more

