Trump Squeals Like A Pig: Fake And Doctored Videos!

During a rally in Illinois on Saturday, Traitor Trump launched into a conspiratorial rant against the explosive testimony against his attempted coup being delivered to the America people from the Select Committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

The Cockwobbler was really mad that the Senate didn't pass a bill protecting the Supreme Court justices from protestors.

But for the five dead officers during the insurrection at his incitement meaning, he's got nothing. Has he ever even mentioned their sacrifice?

"Radical Democrats staging a ridiculous fake trial over January 6," Trump yelled at his cultists.

Trump uses so many adjectives to describe Democrats and the hearings, it's like Frank Luntz made a thesaurus stew and Trump, without looking, plucks them out for his word salad menagerie of ridiculous right-wing tropes.

"Pushing a fake and fabricated narrative based on doctored video lies and testimony that is totally uncontested.. the lies are unbelievable," he grumbled.

Poor baby. His fee fees are hurt.

Trump, it's not an actual trial. it's a Congressional Committee uncovering evidence against your illegal plot to overthrow a free and fair election.

