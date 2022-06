Articles

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Sunday said she views the midterm elections in November as an opportunity for Democrats to gain more senators who support eliminating the filibuster in order to codify Roe v. Wade, following the Supreme Court’s ruling ending the right to abortion.

