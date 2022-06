Articles

Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Sunday shrugged off the dire consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade by repeatedly touting that states decide on citizens’ access to abortion.

