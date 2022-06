Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 21:02 Hits: 3

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was the culmination of years of work by social conservatives. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with columnist Mona Charen about what's next for their movement.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/26/1107713190/where-will-conservatives-focus-their-political-energy-now-roe-has-been-overturne