Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 00:52 Hits: 2

There are lots of questions about what happens now after the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade. Here are six that have political implications.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/26/1107591849/roe-6-political-questions-supreme-court