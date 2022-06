Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 06:58 Hits: 2

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar about the bipartisan gun safety bill passed by the Senate.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/27/1107266693/for-years-sen-klobuchar-has-been-pushing-to-close-the-boyfriend-loophole