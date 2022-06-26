The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Panel Laughs At Peggy Noonan For Expecting GOP To 'Become A Party That Helps Women'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Panel Laughs At Peggy Noonan For Expecting GOP To 'Become A Party That Helps Women'

Guests on an NBC panel laughed out loud at conservative columnist Peggy Noonan after she suggested that Republicans should use the "victory" over abortion rights to become a "party that helps women."

During a discussion on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd noted that there is Republican infighting about whether rape and incest victims should have a right to abortion.

"Some are going to want exceptions," Todd said of Republicans. "Is that going to survive primaries?"

"Look, you know what the Republican Party should do now?" Noonan asked. "It should use this victory, if you see it that way, to change itself and becomes a party that helps women."

At that point, the panel erupted in laughter.

"Alright," Todd said.

"Change its reputation!" Noonan exclaimed, "To a party that helps women and children, becomes responsible and supportive."

Watch the video below from NBC.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/panel-laughs-peggy-noonan-expecting-gop

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version