Oh What A Tangled Web Ron Johnson Weaves...

Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022

In Tuesday's January 6th Hearing, Ron Johnson got implicated with the fake elector scheme by being the mule that was to pass the slates for Wisconsin's and Michigan's fake electors to then Vice-President Pence. When asked by reporters about it, RoJo tried to play it smooth by pretending he didn't know what was going on. He even tried to avoid answering questions by pretending to be on the phone.

After two days of being ridiculed everywhere and by everyone, he suddenly knew what had happened and ran to his old failsafe - right wing squawk radio - where he could offer up his new explanation without any of those embarrassing follow up questions. He said that the paperwork came from the office of Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Penn):

NEW: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tells Wisconsin conservative radio host Vicki McKenna that the false electors documents he attempted to deliver to Vice President Mike Pence came from Rep. Mike Kelly's (R-PA) office. pic.twitter.com/sRjHUmdZgj — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) June 23, 2022

However, he didn't even try to explain why a Congressman from Pennsylvania was doing with fake elector slates from both Wisconsin and Michigan.

