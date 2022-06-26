Ocasio-Cortez: 'Lying Under Oath Is An Impeachable Offense'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts the right-wing justices who lied under oath to Congress, and tells Meet the Press host Chuck Todd there "must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and a hostile takeover of our democratic institutions." She also didn't hold back when it comes to the actions of Clarence Thomas and his traitorous, seditious wife Ginni.

After discussing what options there are for the Biden administration to try to mitigate some of the damage from the ruling overturning Roe V. Wade, Cortez blasted SCOTUS and said "the Democratic Party needs to come to terms with is that this is not just a crisis of Roe; this is a crisis of our democracy. The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority."

"We had two conservative senators in the United States Senate, Senator Manchin and Senator Collins, come out with a very explosive allegation that [...] several Supreme Court justices misled them in their -- during their confirmation hearings and in the lead-up to their confirmation," Cortez continued. "This is a crisis of legitimacy. We have a Supreme Court justice whose wife participated in January 6th and who used his seat to vote against providing documents that potentially led to evidence of such to investigators in Congress. This is a crisis of legitimacy and President Biden must address that."

