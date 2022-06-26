Cop Drops Out Of Race After Punching His Dem Opponent In The Face At Pro-Choice Rally

Category: World Politics Hits: 8
In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing a constitutional right to an abortion, violence has erupted from anti-choice activists. Emotions ran high after the conservative-leaning court ripped a constitutionally protected right from millions of Americans.
In Rhode Island, a police officer was charged with assault and placed on leave after he punched his Democratic opponent for state Senate, who is a mother of four, in the face. Again, it's not about children. It's about control.
"The Providence Police Department is criminally investigating the behavior of an off-duty Providence Police Officer last evening during a protest at the Rhode Island State House where a female subject was assaulted," police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague said, adding that Lugo "was placed on administrative leave with pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review."
Later Saturday, Lugo was arraigned on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct before a bail commissioner at the Rhode Island State Police barracks in Lincoln. He was released on his own recognizance pending a July 8 court date, according to a news release by Providence Police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague.
Lugo announced on Saturday afternoon via Twitter that he has suspended his Senate campaign. He then deleted his account.
