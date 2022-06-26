The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mike's Blog Round Up

On this date in 1971 "Man of La Mancha" closed at ANTA Washington Square Theatre after 2329 performances. Peter O'Toole as Don Quixote singing "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha (see above).

Lawyers Guns & Money and The Ballad of Mark Uterus.

Infidel753 About that Texas Republican platform.

The Mahablog: Well, They Dropped the Bomb,

Attention dinosaur nerds! Egg Within An Egg: Indian Researchers Find Unique Dinosaur Egg in Madhya Pradesh.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

