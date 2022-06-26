President Biden: 3 Things You Can Do Now To Save Democracy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 14:00 Hits: 4

Dear President Biden,

Judge J. Michael Luttig testified, "Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy." We have until the midterm elections to save America from fascism. Voting for more Democrats will help save our democracy. But we can't wait until the 2022 elections to act. Here are three actions you can take in the next three days to head off the extremists before the election, to help you in the fight for the soul of our country.

1) Get Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to support democracy using the "Stick and Carrot" approach

Utilizing the power of the Senate would change everything. You are the current leader of the free world. Use this power to make Manchin and Sinema understand they are better off siding with you (and democracy). These two senators are not supporting your efforts to save our country because they are selfish and greedy, here's how you convince them to abolish the filibuster and pass THREE laws before the midterm elections: The Voting Rights Act, The Electoral Act, and Codify Roe V. Wade.

Stick

Have the FBI, CIA, FEC, NSA and any other three-letter agencies research to find out if Manchin and Sinema are doing something shady or illegal. Put your powers to use to shake the trees. I'm a nobody from a little red state but I have eyes and ears. These two are being paid off by dark money groups and probably a ton of other shady things.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/catholic-mom-president-biden-3-things-you