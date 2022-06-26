Olivia Rodrigo Sings 'F*ck You' To Supreme Court At Glastonbury

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 14:47 Hits: 3

Rodrigo didn't mince words, saying "I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this." After calling them out by name, she sang Lily Allen's iconic song Fuck You, as the British crowd went wild.

Others also condemned the court's decision from the stage of the Glastonbury music festival. Phoebe Bridgers led the crowd in a chant against the court, adding: “Fuck America and all these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.” Billie Eilish said, “today is a really dark day for women in the US.”

Source: The Guardian

The 19-year-old US pop star Olivia Rodrigo has passionately and angrily castigated the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, and allow individual US states to ban access to abortions. Appearing before a crowd of thousands on the Other stage, she said: “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.” read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/olivia-rodrigo-sings-fck-you-supreme-court