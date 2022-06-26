Right-Wing Site Tweets That It’s Now Legal To Shoot Women Having Abortions

Articles

Sunday, 26 June 2022

A former speechwriter for Donald Trump, Darren Beattie, owns the conservative site Revolver News. According to the Daily Dot, it's a popular site. I've never heard of it, but I have heard of Beattie, who got fired from the Trump administration for attending a conference at which white supremacists were present. He's a real piece of work. He has spun conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riots on Fox News Tucker Carlson show.

It's as if this guy has no redeeming qualities. To confirm that, his site unleashed a disgusting tweet about women in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

"BREAKING: It's now legal to shoot women having abortions in New York City with your Supreme Court-issued concealed handgun…" the blog tweeted.

The tweet was removed, and the site claims it was satire, but shooting women isn't funny. I don't get the joke, and conservatives on the behemoth social site are defending Revolver News.

