Lindsey Graham Falsely Claims 'Pro-life' Activists Were Never Violent

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) falsely suggested on Sunday that right-wing activists were never violent in their quest to end abortion rights for women.

During an appearance on Fox News, Graham whitewashed the right's history of clinic bombings, murder and violence over abortions.

"They want to make D.C. and Puerto Rico a state!" Graham said of liberals. "At the end of the day, they are -- constitutional anarchists are in charge of the Democratic Party."

"And I appreciate President Biden saying to the left, don't use violence," he continued. "What I worry about is this protest going unchecked at judges' homes is giving a green light that there are no rules anymore."

Graham said that he is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to start arresting people who protest at judges' homes.

"If we don't watch it somebody's going to get killed out here," he asserted. "Do what we did. Go to the ballot box. Try to win elections. Don't burn down the country."

