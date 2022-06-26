The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republicans Forget About The Murder Of Dr. Tiller

Republican lawmakers and their media acolytes have been celebrating the Supreme Court's unconscionable decision to overturn Roe V Wade, while at the same time trying to paint any person, group, or lawmaker that supports a woman's right to choose what happens to her own body as a violent anarchists.

This is partially in response to try and smear the left because so many of the violence perpetrated on innocent Americans being slaughtered comes from the hands of the extreme racist and anti-Semitic right-wing, which Trump has energized to new heights.

On Sunday, Lindsay Graham made the most outrageous claims, when he said that pro-life activists were never violent.

Graham, "Do what we did, go to the ballot box. Try to win elections. Don't burn down the country."

Huh? Graham helped steal two Supreme court seats, one from Pres. Obama and one from Pres. Biden. Voting and the ballot box had nothing to do with that.

I'm not going to list them all here, but you can read off the laundry list of murder and mayhem perpetrated by the supposed 'pro-life' community for decades here.

Instead, I'll mention just one name to Sen. Graham, Dr. Tiller.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/republicans-forget-about-murder-dr-tiller

