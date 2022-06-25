The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dershowitz Explains Overturning Roe To Hannity: 'Judicial Activism'

Trump-defending Alan Dershowitz told Trump sycophants Greg Jarrett and Sean Hannity that when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade it was "judicial activism."

Hannity and Gregg Jarrett both tried to claim that if it's not in the original text, it's okay to undo a 49-year precedent.

"Precedents are great until they're not," Jarrett whined, before he bashed Speaker Pelosi for being outraged the Supreme Court overturned "a precedent that stood for 49 years."

Gregg Jarrett claimed that while it doesn't happen often, it still does happen.

Dershowitz said the case before the Supreme Court did not raise the issue of an abortion ban and it wasn't about overturning Roe V Wade. It was debating a 15-week ban.

Jarrett said being proactive is reasonable.

Dershowitz shot back, "It's called judicial activism."

Republicans and fundies told the country they hated judicial activism for the last 49 years. On Friday, it suddenly was perfectly reasonable.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/dershowitz-hannity-roe-its-called-judicial

