Rep. Raskin Brings Klan Mom Greene Up Short, Promises More Jan 6 Evidence

On Friday, while the world deals with the official decision by the Supreme Court to steal away the rights of more than 100 million Americans, a House Rules committee hearing took place to discuss gun safety legislation. One of the members of the House Rules committee is Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. Another representative in the chambers today, but not on the House Rules committee, was Republican Tasmanian devil, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was serving as a witness.

Rep. Raskin’s history with Greene includes shouting her down as she attempted to interrupt him on the House floor, and being very open about how much dirt and blood people like Rep. Greene have on their hands in for their participation in the attempted coup d’etat on Jan. 6, 2021.

During the hearing, Rep. Raskin pressed Greene on her belief that potentially violent, vigilante militias should be allowed to take up arms against the government. Rep. Greene bristled awkwardly and made illogical statements. Of course, this is her default setting, so it was hard to distinguish what exactly was getting through to her.

