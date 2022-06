Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 12:01 Hits: 6

The House Jan. 6 committee released testimony alleging that some Republican members of Congress sought pardons from then-President Donald Trump for their roles in trying to subvert the 2020 elections.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/25/1107628729/jan-6-committee-alleges-that-6-congressional-republicans-sought-pardons-from-tru