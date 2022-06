Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022

President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia next month represents a stark change in his attitude towards Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been implicated in the killing of a journalist.

