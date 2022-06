Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 12:01 Hits: 5

NPR's Susan Davis speaks with Joe Cunningham, former South Carolina congressman, about his campaign for governor and his position on age limits for politicians.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/25/1107628750/s-c-gubernatorial-candidate-says-there-should-be-age-limits-for-elected-official