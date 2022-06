Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 13:04 Hits: 5

The president's signing comes just over a month after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two adults.

(Image credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/25/1107626030/biden-signs-gun-safety-law