Smoking Gun At The January 6 Hearings

Saturday, 25 June 2022

The fifth day of public hearings by the House select committee on Jan. 6 may not have been the flashiest. There was little footage of the actual violence on the day of the assault, the threats directed at election workers, and none of the surprise videos from members of Trump’s own family admitting that they knew his claims of a stolen election were a lie. And still, somehow, this was both the most disturbing and the most damning day of testimony so far.

The core of the day focused on Donald Trump’s attempts to turn the Justice Department into an instrument he could use to reinforce the conspiracy to overturn the election results. That included an expanded look into the scheme created by attorney John Eastman to create a faux constitutional crisis on Jan. 6 by employing slates of false electors. However, the testimony also spun out the plot within the Department of Justice itself, where Trump worked with environmental lawyer Jeffery Clark on a plan to replace acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen with Clark so that Clark could use the department to back false claims of election fraud. The pure quid pro quo nature of the deal between Trump and Clark has been in evidence for some time, but hearing the people involved in holding back the scheme still seemed revelatory.

