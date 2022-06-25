Things Are About To Get Worse Between Pence And Trump Over The Documentary

Articles

British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who spent weeks interviewing former President Donald Trump and his family members, is suddenly getting a lot of attention. Holder testified privately before the Jan. 6 riot hearing.

It's no secret that former vice-president Mike Pence and the twice impeached one-term President have a rocky relationship now. After all, the former President sicced his crowd of fire-breathing lint-licking miscreants on Pence to the point that they wanted to hang him. You would think that would make Pence repulsed by Trump, but no. Instead, he has taken the cowardly way out. He doesn't particularly like talking about Jan. 6.

However.

MLive reports:

Vice President Mike Pence is shown in a new British documentary reacting approvingly to a congressional resolution to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove then-President Donald Trump from office. In a clip taped six days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, Pence smiles when an aide hands him a cellphone with a message disclosing the dramatic push to cut short Trump's time in the White House.

"Yeah, excellent," Pence says on the tape dated Jan. 12.

"Print it out so I can read it on the trip home," he adds.

You don't say.

