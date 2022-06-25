Utah Republican Says She Trusts Utah Women To Control Their ‘Intake Of Semen’

Articles

Category: World Politics

A Utah Republican came out with this one during a news conference yesterday when asked about men and unwanted pregnancies and the need to control men's ejaculations. Rep. Karianne Lisonbee responded that women too need to be responsible, and "control [their] intake of semen.” With Roe being struck down expect more Orwellian language such as this to come from GOP politicians.

More than fifty years ago, a famous politician once declared, as laws against homosexuality and abortion were being overturned, that 'There's no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation.' And yet here we are, in 2022, right back in there.

Republican lawmakers and Utah politicos celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, with one legislator saying she trusted Utah women “to control [their] intake of semen.” Rep. Karianne Lisonbee described a text message she said she received urging her to hold men accountable for unwanted pregnancies. “I got a text message today saying I should seek to control men’s ejaculations and not women’s pregnancies ... I do trust women enough to control when they allow a man to ejaculate inside of them and to control that intake of semen,” the Clearfield Republican told reporters at a news conference at the Utah Capitol on Friday. read more

