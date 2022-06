Articles

If there was any good news in yesterday’s Roe reversal by six radical conservatives (including two accused of sexual misconduct), it was the national expression of outrage and resistance.

A sampling:

People protest the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in front of U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

???? Brandon Bell / Getty Images https://t.co/Y7ZbXwb9mxpic.twitter.com/Bl0cUTwM9b — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 24, 2022

Following Friday's Supreme Court decision, House Democrats marched from the Capitol to the Supreme Court to protest abortion access. https://t.co/UFpgOCCreIpic.twitter.com/WOHYjKLyyO — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2022 read more

